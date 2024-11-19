PM Shehbaz Sharif leads national counter-terrorism strategy meeting

ISLAMABAD, NOV 19 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal Apex Committee today, attended by the Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and senior government officials.

The agenda of the meeting focused on the “Reinvigorating Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism (CT) Campaign”. The participants were briefed on the evolving security landscape and the measures being taken to counter terrorism and other critical challenges, including general law and order situation, actions against efforts to stoke sub-nationalism, religious extremism, tackling the illegal spectrum & crime-terror nexus, subversion and disinformation campaigns, among other issues.

The Committee highlighted the necessity of a unified political voice and a cohesive national narrative to effectively address these multifaceted challenges. It was emphasized that political support across party lines and complete national consensus are critical to reinvigorating the national CT campaign under the framework of Vision Azm-e-Istehkam. Revitalisation of NACTA and the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre was also agreed upon.

A whole-of-system approach was adopted, incorporating diplomatic, political, informational, intelligence, socio-economic, and military efforts to address these issues comprehensively. Specific emphasis was placed on strengthening collaboration between federal and provincial governments and between relevant institutions and ministries to ensure seamless execution of the CT campaign. It was decided to establish District Coordination Committees under the Provincial Apex Committees to ensure implementation of directions received from Federal and Provincial Governments. The forum demonstrated political resolve to dismantle ecosystem of illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus.

The participants also approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF and BRAS who are targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to scuttle Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers. COAS reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate all threats to national security and provide robust support to the government’s initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

At the conclusion, the Prime Minister directed all stakeholders to pursue the outlined initiatives with vigor, ensuring their timely implementation. He underscored the importance of sustained, coordinated efforts to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, ensure the safety of its citizens, and reinforce economic and social stability.