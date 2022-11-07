Monday, November 7, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President Ilham Aliyev on ‘Victory Day’

| November 7, 2022

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on ‘Victory Day’ which signifies resilience, courage and national cohesion.

May the commemoration of this day usher in an era of lasting pease and prosperity in the Causasus region, PM Shehbaz said. DNA

