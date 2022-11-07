PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President Ilham Aliyev on ‘Victory Day’
ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on ‘Victory Day’ which signifies resilience, courage and national cohesion.
May the commemoration of this day usher in an era of lasting pease and prosperity in the Causasus region, PM Shehbaz said. DNA
(Next News) Imran Khan needs to rise to the occasion »
Related News
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President Ilham Aliyev on ‘Victory Day’
ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated President ofRead More
Kyrgyz culture show enthralls audience at PNCA
Staff Report ISLAMABAD, A fashion and cultural show by Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan featuring dance performancesRead More
Comments are Closed