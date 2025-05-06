PM Shehbaz Sharif greets Germany’s New Chancellor Friedrich Merz
ISLAMABAD, MAY 6 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm congratulations to Friedrich Merz on his election as the Chancellor of Germany. In his message, the Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for Chancellor Merz’s success in leading Germany toward greater progress and prosperity.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Germany and enhancing cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, climate action, and people-to-people exchanges. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to foster peace, stability, and development in both regions.
