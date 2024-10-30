PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on key official visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Qatar from 30-31 October 2024, at the invitation of the Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In Doha, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar and H.E. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister / Minister for Foreign Affairs. In these meetings, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new of cooperation especially in trade and investment.

The leadership level delegations of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the Prime Minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition “Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present” on 31 October 2024. The exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar.=DNA

