PM Shehbaz Sharif, Bahrain King discuss boosting trade, investment

MANAMA, NOV 26 /DNA/ – The Prime Minister of Pakistan met His Majesty the King of Bahrain H.R.H. Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in Manama today and reaffirmed the strong and historic partnership between the two brotherly nations. The PM thanked His Majesty for the warm hospitality and expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s longstanding goodwill toward Pakistan. He commended His Majesty’s leadership in promoting peace, tolerance, and coexistence.

During the meeting the King of Bahrain conferred upon Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif the Order of Bahrain (first class), which is the highest award given by Bahrain to Heads of States and governments.

His majesty informed the Prime Minister that the kingdom of Bahrain had the privilege of being represented at a legal forum by none other than Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Muhammad Ali Jinnah remained Bahrain’s lawyer for a long time, the King remarked.

Both sides reviewed the encouraging momentum in bilateral relations and agreed to further enhance cooperation in political, economic, defence, and cultural fields. The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties based on shared faith and mutual respect.

He thanked His Majesty for Bahrain’s generous support, including the establishment of the King Hamad University for Nursing and Allied Medical Sciences in Islamabad, inaugurated in September 2025. The Prime Minister also welcomed recent high-level exchanges and expressed gratitude for Bahrain’s solidarity following the recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Discussing economic relations, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s desire to expand trade and investment. He noted that bilateral trade is poised to grow with the Pakistan–GCC Free Trade Agreement, which is currently in the last stages of finalization. He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), especially in food security, IT, construction, mining, tourism, and healthcare. The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for the support provided to more than 150,000-strong Pakistani community in Bahrain and thanked His Majesty for pardoning Pakistani prisoners.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding defence partnership and agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in training, logistics, manpower, and defence production. Both leaders discussed the recent developments in Gaza, and agreed that the establishment of peace and stability was long overdue for the people of Gaza who have suffered for decades.

At the end of the meeting both sides expressed confidence that the visit would further consolidate the enduring friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain. The King of Bahrain organized a banquet in honor of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation at the end of the meeting.