PM Shehbaz Sharif attends 151st Long Course Passing Out Parade at PMA Kakul

ABBOTTABAD, APR 26 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the prestigious passing out parade of the 151st Long Course at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul in Abbottabad today.

