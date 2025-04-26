Sunday, April 27, 2025
PM Shehbaz Sharif attends 151st Long Course Passing Out Parade at PMA Kakul

| April 26, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, APR 26 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the prestigious passing out parade of the 151st Long Course at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul in Abbottabad today.

ABBOTTABAD, APR 26: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif transferring the flag to the junior company at passing out ceremony of the 151st Long Course held at PMA Kakul, Abbottabad.=DNA
