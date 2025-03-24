PM Shehbaz sets digital Ramadan package as benchmark for other govt schemes

ISLAMABAD, MAR 24: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that funds allocated under the Ramadan Relief Package 2025 are being disbursed to beneficiaries via an efficient and transparent digital wallet system.

Chairing a meeting to review the Ramadan package, the prime minister stressed that this streamlined, accountable model should serve as a blueprint for other government-operated initiatives.

On March 1, the PM launched a Rs20 billion Ramadan package aimed at catering to four million deserving families and providing relief to around 20 million people in the first ten days of Ramadan.

Launching the package, which provides Rs5,000 deposits to each family via digital wallets, the prime minister had expressed satisfaction with the reduced price hike in 2025 compared to previous years during Ramadan.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, he said the package was implemented nationwide, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, without discrimination.

During the meeting, the PM commended the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and tech institutions for their work in ensuring transparent disbursement of the package, leveraging financial oversight, identity verification, and digital expertise to deliver it efficiently.

The prime minister also directed a third-party audit of the Ramadan Relief Package and asked that the awareness campaign run by telecom companies and banks to make the package more effective and a comprehensive report be prepared in this regard.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on the progress of the Ramadan Relief Package 2025. So far, 63% of beneficiaries had received the relief payment while complete documentary records were available about the distribution of all amounts.

The meeting was apprised that a total of 2,224 employees had been deployed for the Ramazan Relief Package. More than 1.5 million beneficiaries were contacted via telephone calls.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, Chairman NADRA, Chairman PTA, relevant government officials, and representatives of private companies related with the Ramadan Relief Package, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.