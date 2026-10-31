PM Shehbaz seeks suspension of long-term projects in KP, urges short-term steps

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for prioritising short-term development initiatives over long-term projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stressing the need for immediate measures to provide relief to the people of the province.

“If you take small steps to improve law and order, build a school, and ensure medicines reach hospitals, people who have been deprived for 13 years will pray for you,” he said, criticising the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) more than a decade in power in the province.

“Long-term projects should be suspended,” he added.

The premier made these remarks while addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KP parliamentary party meeting on Saturday.

He also stressed the need to prioritise short-term measures to provide immediate relief to the people of the province, which has been under the governor’s rule since the federal government imposed it on October 11.

The PML-N-led federal government imposed governor’s rule and emergency in the province on October 11 — effectively ending the provincial government’s powers.

At the time, the Centre had alleged shortcomings in the provincial government’s counterterrorism efforts as grounds for the decision.

Under the new arrangement, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi — a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — exercises the provincial government’s functions on behalf of the federation with the assistance of an 11-member advisory council, while Parliament exercises the provincial assembly’s legislative powers.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that the PML-N had played an important role in promoting democratic traditions in the province.

Recalling the 2013 general elections, the prime minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had allowed the majority party in KP to form the provincial government.

However, PM Shehbaz questioned the performance of the PTI government, which he said had remained in power in the province for the past 13 years.

“They made slogans and delivered speeches, but what did they actually achieve?” he asked, adding that the party had made numerous claims about development projects.

The prime minister also questioned the province’s healthcare facilities, arrangements for medicines and treatment, and measures taken to eliminate corruption.

He further raised questions about the transparency of public funds and the utilisation of resources during the PTI’s tenure.

Security situation

The prime minister also highlighted the sacrifices made by KP’s people in the fight against terrorism.

He said the people of the province, police personnel, armed forces and political leaders had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against militancy.

Pakistan had suffered enormous human and economic losses in the fight against terrorism, he added.

PM Shehbaz said terrorism had been completely eliminated from KP during 2017-18 through collective efforts by the nation and state institutions under Nawaz’s leadership.

The prime minister alleged that terrorists were brought back from Afghanistan and resettled in 2019 and 2020, adding that the resurgence of terrorism had caused significant damage to the country.

He said the government had invited political stakeholders to join efforts against terrorism, as had been done in the past, but its appeals had not been heeded.

‘Necessary step’

Defending the decision to impose governor’s rule and emergency measures in KP, the prime minister said the federal government had attempted to resolve differences through negotiations.

He said committees comprising representatives of the PPP and PML-N had held discussions for 48 hours with the PTI.

According to PM Shehbaz, Centre waited for approval of a draft agreed during the negotiations with the opposition, but the approval never came.

The premier said that the decision had become necessary to protect the people, the country, the economy and society.

“Had a timely decision not been taken, the province could have suffered further damage,” the prime minister said.

He reiterated that the PML-N would continue its efforts for the development, prosperity and public welfare of KP.