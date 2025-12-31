PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation this evening with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the warm and cordial discussion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his respectful regards and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the historic and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, noting that bilateral relations had reached new heights in recent months. The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his enduring warmth, affection, and steadfast support towards Pakistan.

The conversation also encompassed the regional situation and current developments. Emphasizing the importance of Muslim unity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to maintain harmony within the Ummah amidst contemporary challenges. He expressed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with the Kingdom and underscored the imperative of maintaining regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thanked the Prime Minister for the call and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan across all areas of mutual interest. Notably, the Crown Prince expressed his intention to undertake an official visit to Pakistan in the coming year, signaling a continued high-level engagement between the two nations.

The phone call underscores the deepening strategic partnership and close coordination between the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on bilateral and regional matters.