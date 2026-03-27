PM Shehbaz rejects summary to hike petrol, diesel prices, again

Prices of petrol and diesel should be Rs544 and Rs790 per litre respectively, but govt shouldering burden, says premier

Fiaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected a summary to hike petrol and diesel prices once again despite a surge in global oil rates. He made the announcement during an address to the nation, saying that he had received a summary to increase the price of petrol by Rs56 per litre and that of HSD by Rs203 per litre.

“However, I have rejected this summary,” he said.

The premier began his address by speaking about the ongoing war in the Middle East, saying that the government was trying its best to cushion the effects of the skyrocketing prices of oil while also making efforts for the restoration of peace in the region through diplomacy.

“Pakistan is making sincere and full-fledged mediatory efforts on the diplomatic front for an end to this war, so that the region and brotherly Muslim countries no longer face the destructive and negative consequences of this war,” he said. The PM further said the purpose of these efforts was to pave the way for lasting peace through “collective wisdom and consultation”.

“Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts are not merely an international diplomatic responsibility, but they are also purely for the will of Gold and the benefit of ummah,” he said.