PM Shehbaz reaffirms support for Pakistan Navy, regional peace

KARACHI, Jun 27 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s resolve to strengthen the Pakistan Navy, safeguard the country’s maritime frontiers and continue promoting peace and stability in the region.

He addressed the passing-out parade of the 125th Midshipmen and 33rd Short Service Commission (SSC) Course at the Pakistan Naval Academy PNS Rahbar.

Speaking as the chief guest at the ceremony, the prime minister said Pakistan’s armed forces had once again demonstrated professionalism, courage and operational readiness in the face of evolving security challenges. He said the Navy had played a vital role in protecting national maritime interests, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of sea trade and maintaining deterrence during recent tensions.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the graduating officers on completing their rigorous training and joining the ranks of the Pakistan Navy. He said the commissioning of young officers marked not only a proud moment for their families but also a significant addition to the country’s defence capabilities.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all graduating cadets on their successful completion of training and commissioning as officers of the Pakistan Navy,” the prime minister said, adding that the nation expected the new officers to serve with discipline, dedication and a strong sense of duty.

The prime minister also welcomed the presence of cadets from friendly countries, including Türkiye, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Iraq, Sri Lanka and Djibouti, saying their participation reflected the Pakistan Naval Academy’s growing reputation as a centre of professional military training. He expressed confidence that the education and training they received in Karachi would help them contribute effectively to their respective navies.

Paying tribute to the parents of the graduating officers, Shehbaz Sharif said their sacrifices, encouragement and prayers had played a central role in the success of the young cadets. He also praised the commandant, faculty and training staff of the academy for maintaining high standards of discipline, professionalism and military excellence.

Highlighting Pakistan’s broader diplomatic role, the prime minister said the country had emerged as a responsible and peace-promoting state on the global stage. He referred to Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in facilitating dialogue between regional and international partners and said Islamabad had consistently supported peaceful resolution of disputes through engagement and diplomacy.

He particularly appreciated the role of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in promoting peace and diplomacy, and said the recent visit of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan reflected the strength of brotherly ties between the two neighbouring countries as well as recognition of Pakistan’s constructive regional role.

The prime minister said the changing regional environment had made maritime security more important than ever, stressing that freedom of navigation and secure sea lanes were essential for global trade, energy supplies and international supply chains. He said Pakistan would continue to modernise and strengthen the Navy so it could remain a capable and effective maritime force.

Referring to recent military operations, Shehbaz Sharif said the armed forces had shown exceptional professionalism during “Marka-e-Haq” and “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.” He said the Pakistan Navy had successfully deterred the adversary, protected maritime interests and maintained operational superiority throughout the conflict.

He also lauded the Navy’s “Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahar,” saying it had ensured the uninterrupted movement of essential maritime supplies despite a difficult regional security environment. According to the prime minister, such operations demonstrated the Navy’s preparedness, resilience and strategic importance to the country’s defence and economy.

Discussing the security situation, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan continued to face complex internal and external threats. He alleged that the country’s eastern neighbour had increasingly resorted to proxy activities following last year’s conflict, while terrorism emanating from the western border also remained a serious challenge.

“The entire Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces and remains fully determined to defeat every hostile design against the country,” he said, adding that Pakistan would continue to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity while pursuing peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

Concluding his speech, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the people of Gaza and Palestine, saying the country would continue to raise their just causes at every international forum.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Qasim Naval Base, Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah received the prime minister. He was later warmly welcomed at the Pakistan Naval Academy by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Defence Minister Khwaja Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion

The prime minister, accompanied by the naval chief, reviewed the passing-out parade and inspected the smartly turned-out contingents of graduating cadets.

The parade featured a disciplined march past and ceremonial proceedings attended by senior military officials, diplomats, foreign cadets and the families of the graduating officers.

During the ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif presented the Sword of Honour, Pakistan Naval Academy Dirk, medals and other awards to cadets who distinguished themselves during training. Midshipman Cadet Umer Mukhtar received the Sword of Honour, while Midshipman Hadi Abbas Khan was awarded the Pakistan Naval Academy Dirk.

Short Service Commission Officer Alvira Hamza received the Commandant’s Gold Medal, and Cadet Officer Asif Muhammad Ahmed Munawer was presented with the Chief of the Defence Force Gold Medal for outstanding performance.

The helicopters of Pakistan Navy conducted a fly past at the ceremony along with the demonstration of the fleet of naval ships.

The Prime Minister penned his impressions in the visitor’s book and took a group photograph with the high-achievers of Pakistan Navy accompanied by senior officials.