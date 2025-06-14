Saturday, June 14, 2025
PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran against Israel

| June 14, 2025
Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran today to express Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked aggression.

Strongly condemned the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity —an affront to international law & the UN Charter. Iran has every right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Grateful to President Pezeshkian for appreciation of Pakistan’s unwavering and principled position at the UN Security Council calling out  Israel’s blatant aggression against Iran, Palestine and others in the region.

We agreed that the international community, particularly the Ummah, must act together to halt these grave violations.

