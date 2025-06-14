PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran against Israel
ISLAMABAD, JUN 14: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran today to express Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked aggression.
Strongly condemned the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity —an affront to international law & the UN Charter. Iran has every right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Grateful to President Pezeshkian for appreciation of Pakistan’s unwavering and principled position at the UN Security Council calling out Israel’s blatant aggression against Iran, Palestine and others in the region.
We agreed that the international community, particularly the Ummah, must act together to halt these grave violations.
Related News
India fails to ‘push Pakistan back’ onto FATF grey list
New Delhi, JUN 14: India suffered a diplomatic setback in its bid to have PakistanRead More
Erdogan, PM Sharif plot diplomatic push against Israeli strikes
ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation withRead More
Comments are Closed