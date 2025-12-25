PM Shehbaz reaffirms equal rights

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to safeguarding the constitutional rights of minorities, declaring that Pakistan belongs equally to all its citizens irrespective of faith.

The prime minister was addressing a Christmas ceremony held here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Speaking at the event, the prime minister highlighted the teachings of Jesus Christ (Hazrat Isa A.S.), describing him as a symbol of peace, compassion and service to humanity. He said the message of love, justice and tolerance preached by Jesus Christ was deeply relevant in the present age and aligned with the core principles of Islam and Pakistan’s founding vision .

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the Christian community’s historic and ongoing contributions to Pakistan’s development, particularly in the fields of education, healthcare, defence and the justice system. He specifically acknowledged Justice A.R. Cornelius, former Chief Justice of Pakistan, for his exemplary role in strengthening the country’s judicial system; Air Commodore Cecil Chaudhry (Shaheed) for his valour and services in the defence of Pakistan; and Dr. Ruth Pfau for her extraordinary humanitarian work in healthcare, especially her lifelong fight against leprosy in the country.

The prime minister also recalled the sacrifice of Haroon William (Shaheed), noting that Christian citizens have laid down their lives for the defence of the country and stand shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim brethren in protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The prime minister amid referring to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said the founder of Pakistan had clearly guaranteed full religious freedom and equal legal rights to all citizens, including the freedom to worship in churches, temples, gurdwaras and mosques without fear. He emphasized that these principles were enshrined in the Constitution and remained central to the state’s policies .

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the Christian community that the government would not tolerate any form of injustice, discrimination or violence against minorities. “Whether Christian, Hindu or Sikh, no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he said, adding that the state would ensure protection of life, property and religious dignity for all Pakistanis.

He further stressed that Islam teaches respect for all religions and forbids hurting the sentiments of others, calling interfaith harmony and mutual respect essential for national unity and progress.

Extending warm greetings to Christian citizens on Christmas, the prime minister noted the special significance of December 25, which marks not only the birth of Jesus Christ but also the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He prayed for peace, prosperity and harmony in the country and congratulated the Christian community on the festive occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, bishops, clergy members, diplomats including the Ambassador of the Vatican, federal ministers, parliamentarians and other dignitaries.