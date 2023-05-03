PM Shehbaz reaches London
London, MAY 3 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif being received by Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Mr. Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary Mr. David Gordon-MacLeod at the airport in London on 3rd May 2023.
