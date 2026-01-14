Wednesday, January 14, 2026
PM Shehbaz, Qatar’s Amir discuss bilateral ties, Middle East

| January 14, 2026
ISLAMABAD, JAN 14 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, this evening.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen these time-tested fraternal bonds.
Recent developments in the Middle East were also discussed.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s constructive and proactive role in promoting peace, dialogue, and mediation across the region, and acknowledged its meaningful efforts to defuse tensions through diplomatic solutions. He assured the Qatari leadership that Pakistan would also continue to play a positive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the days ahead.

