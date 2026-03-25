PM Shehbaz, Qatar Amir exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, MAR 25 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, this evening.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Amir of Qatar and the brotherly people of Qatar. These sentiments and good wishes were reciprocated by the Qatari Amir.

The Prime Minister expressed his serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in the region. He reiterated strong condemnation of the attacks against Qatar and other brotherly Gulf countries and conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives in these attacks, while praying for the injured. He assured His Highness of Pakistan’s full solidarity and support with the brotherly people of Qatar, especially at this challenging time.

While appreciating Qatar’s remarkable restraint in the wake of the ongoing hostilities, the Prime Minister apprised His Highness the Amir of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and its peace efforts. He emphasized that Pakistan had consistently called on all parties to de-escalate and resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

His Highness the Amir appreciated Pakistan’s sincere diplomatic efforts for regional peace. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days.