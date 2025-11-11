PM Shehbaz, President Zardari review national security matters
ISLAMABAD, NOV 11: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.
The overall security and political situation in the country came under discussion.
While condemning the recent acts of terrorism the two leaders reaffirmed that operations against foreign-sponsored terrorists and their facilitators would continue until terrorism is completely eliminated from the country.
The President and the Prime Minister also discussed matters of national importance.
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and federal ministers Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Mr Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mr Khalid Hussain Magsi and Mr Abdul Aleem Khan were also present during the meeting.
