PM Shehbaz pays visit to PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat to discuss ‘political situation’ among other things

LAHORE, DEC 18: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore. The meeting came a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 (Friday) to pave the way for fresh elections.

The former prime minister made the announcement in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

PM Shehbaz, during his meeting with Shujaat today, enquired about his health and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.