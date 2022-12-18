Sunday, December 18, 2022
Main Menu

PM Shehbaz pays visit to PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat to discuss ‘political situation’ among other things

| December 18, 2022

LAHORE, DEC 18: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Lahore. The meeting came a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 (Friday) to pave the way for fresh elections.

The former prime minister made the announcement in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

PM Shehbaz, during his meeting with Shujaat today, enquired about his health and presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Chaudhry Shujaat tasked with ‘blocking assembly dissolution’

LAHORE, DEC 18: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been taskedRead More

Aromatic flavored tea attracts tea lovers in chilly weather

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (DNA) — With the onset of chilly weather, aromatic flavored tea availableRead More

Comments are Closed