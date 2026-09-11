PM Shehbaz orders no power outages lasting over two hours

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took notice of increasing electricity load-shedding in various cities across the country and directed that no area should face load-shedding for more than two hours.

The prime minister gave these directions while chairing an important review meeting on power load management in the country.



The meeting was briefed that due to the prevailing regional situation, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and transportation difficulties affecting the supply of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), electricity generation had been reduced, resulting in a decrease in power output. Consequently, load management had to be carried out to maintain balance between demand and supply.

The prime minister directed that, keeping in view the regional situation and future requirements, immediate measures be taken to address the disruption in RLNG supply.

He directed that all available resources be utilised effectively so that no area faces load-shedding for more than two hours.

The prime minister also ordered the establishment of Consumer Grievance Redressal Committees at the level of power distribution companies (Discos) to address public complaints related to electricity supply and other issues across the country.

He directed that the redressal committees should also include public representation, and that the grievance committees be made functional within one week.

The meeting was informed that electricity consumers could lodge their complaints through helpline number 118, and that upon registering a complaint, the consumer is provided with a token number as well as the expected time for resolution of the complaint.

The meeting was further informed that at present, except for six electricity consumers in Rajanpur district, no consumer across the country was facing disruption in power supply due to monsoon rains.