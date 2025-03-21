Friday, March 21, 2025
PM Shehbaz offers Friday prayers at Masjid e Nabvi 'P.B.U.H'

MADINA MUNAWARA, MAR 21 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered Friday prayers at the revered Masjid-e-Nabvi ‘P.B.U.H’ in Madina Munawara today, seeking blessings and spiritual solace. The Prime Minister, accompanied by a delegation, visited the holy city as part of his official trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (P.B.U.H) and offered prayers for the prosperity, unity, and well-being of the Pakistani nation. He also prayed for peace and stability in the region and across the Muslim world.

