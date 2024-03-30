PM Shehbaz offers condolences to Russia over Crocus City Hall Attack

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30 /DNA/ – Amb. Albert P. Khorev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on 29 March 2024.

The Prime Minister expressed deep condolences on the loss of precious lives in the Crocus City Hall attack outside Moscow last week and said Pakistan stood in solidarity with Russia at this tragic hour.

The Prime Minister also thanked President Vladimir Putin for the congratulatory message sent to him on his re-election.

While noting the historic cordial ties between both countries, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia in a number of areas particularly in energy, trade and investment. He stressed the need for early convening of the 9th session of the Inter-governmental Commission (IGC), due to be hosted by Russia later this year.

The Prime Minister also urged the Russian side to send a delegation to Pakistan to hold discussions with their counterparts to identify ways to enhance the existing level of trade and investment ties between the two countries.

While fondly recalling their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand in 2022, he reiterated his invitation to President Putin to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Ambassador assured the Prime Minister that Russia wanted to build stronger ties with Pakistan. He said that, in addition to energy, trade and investment, Russia was also keen to enhance cooperation in education and culture.

Both countries are also actively involved in SCO.