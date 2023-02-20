PM Shehbaz, Netherlands Prime Minister hold telephonic talk

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call today with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

The Prime Minister appreciated the humanitarian assistance of the Dutch government for the flood victims in Pakistan as well as support of Dutch water experts in preparing Pakistan’s Resilient,Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework.. Both leaders further agreed to continue cooperation on issues related to climate change.

Both leaders also took stock of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at its positive trajectory. They agreed to further enhance trade and economic relations. The Prime Minister invited the Dutch companies to invest in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, water management and renewable energy.