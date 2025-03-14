PM Shehbaz Message on Int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, MAR 14 /DNA/ – We join the international community in commemorating 15th March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Three years ago, the United Nations General Assembly adopted its landmark decision to mark this day amidst increasing prejudice, hatred, discrimination, and attacks against Muslim communities, as well as their sacred symbols and places of worship. This day not only serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of the challenges being faced by Muslims worldwide but also as a powerful call to action, reflecting the collective will of the international community to combat Islamophobia through concrete legislative and policy measures.

Pakistan is extremely proud to have led this important initiative at the United Nations and welcomes actions taken by some Member States to outlaw the desecration of the Holy Quran as well as to address the systemic marginalization of Muslims. However, much more is urgently needed to reverse the alarming tide of Islamophobia and end the flagrant violations of fundamental human rights and religious freedoms.

At a time when religious intolerance is on the rise, we reaffirm that no justification exists for blasphemy or the desecration of sacred symbols under the guise of freedom of expression. For every Muslim, safeguarding the honor of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ﷺ is not just a duty but a sacred trust, one that we uphold with absolute conviction. Respect for all faiths and their revered figures is essential for global peace and harmony. It is imperative that international forums recognize the profound hurt caused by such acts and work collectively to prevent them.

On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community, human rights organizations, and global leaders to raise awareness against this scourge, as well as to prevent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, attacks against mosques, and other acts of religious intolerance against Muslims. In line with the decision of the United Nations General Assembly, we also look forward to the early appointment of a UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia as an important milestone towards addressing this challenge.

Let this day serve as a catalyst for global unity and solidarity not only in speaking out and acting against the rising tide of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred but also in promoting dialogue, harmony, and mutual understanding across religions, faiths, cultures, and civilizations. This is essential for overcoming divisions and building mutual respect across diverse communities.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to spreading Islam’s true message—one of love, peace, and tolerance.