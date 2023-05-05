PM Shehbaz meets the British prime minister

DNA

LONDON: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in London today.

During his address to the meeting, the Prime Minister called upon the leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations known as the Commonwealth.

The Prime Minister urged the leaders to reimagine and reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with ever greater synergy and even stronger sense of purpose.

The Prime Minister also spoke of his Government’s commitment to equipping the Pakistani youth with the right kind of skill sets and opportunities. He added that his Government was empowering the women and mainstreaming the marginalized youth, religious and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities and transgender community.