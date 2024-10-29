PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince
ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Had the honor of meeting HRH Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia along with my delegation. Thanked him for his gracious hospitality.
Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are historical and time-tested.
During our very productive talks we reviewed the progress in Pakistan-KSA relations across multiple sectors and reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as trade and investment , culture, innovation, technology, and beyond.
« National Day of Turkiye (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA
ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Pakistan unequivocally condemns the latest Israeli attempt to dismantle theRead More
President greets Turkish govt, people on 101st Republic Day
ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari extended his greetings to the governmentRead More
Comments are Closed