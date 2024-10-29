PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Had the honor of meeting HRH Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia along with my delegation. Thanked him for his gracious hospitality.

Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are historical and time-tested.

During our very productive talks we reviewed the progress in Pakistan-KSA relations across multiple sectors and reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as trade and investment , culture, innovation, technology, and beyond.