Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Main Menu

PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince

| October 29, 2024
PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Had the honor of meeting HRH Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia along with my delegation. Thanked him for his gracious hospitality.

Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are historical and time-tested.

During our very productive talks we reviewed the progress in Pakistan-KSA relations across multiple sectors and reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in areas such as trade and investment , culture, innovation, technology, and beyond.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA

Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Pakistan unequivocally condemns the latest Israeli attempt to dismantle theRead More

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari extended his greetings to the government and people of Turkiye as they

President greets Turkish govt, people on 101st Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari extended his greetings to the governmentRead More

Comments are Closed