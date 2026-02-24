PM Shehbaz meets Qatari counterpart to boost ties

DOHA, FEB 24 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his official visit to Doha, met with the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi were also present.

The two leaders held discussions on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments. They reaffirmed the strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and Qatar and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in political, economic and institutional engagement.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, energy, defence, labour mobility and cultural collaboration and joint task force of both countries mandated to accelerate the cooperation in all these areas. Both sides emphasized the importance of implementing decisions taken during recent high-level engagements and institutional mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission and Bilateral Political Consultations.

Regional issues, including developments in Gaza and broader Gulf security dynamics, were also discussed. The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s constructive diplomatic efforts in promoting dialogue and de-escalation in the region. Both leaders underscored the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and adherence to international law including the UN charter.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Qatar to further strengthen their strategic partnership and to remain engaged and in-contact on bilateral, regional and international current issues.