PM Shehbaz meets Palestinian president, calls Gaza ceasefire ‘prelude to peace’

CAIRO: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held high-level meetings with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain in Sharm el-Sheikh, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian cause and regional peace.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the people of Gaza for their “courage and bravery” in enduring immense hardships amid conflict. He welcomed the recent ceasefire and peace agreement, describing it as a precursor to lasting peace and development for Palestinians and the wider region.

Exchange with Palestinian and Bahraini leaders

The meeting, held in a cordial and pleasant atmosphere, brought together King Hamad and President Abbas. President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pakistan for its consistent support to Palestine on both political and diplomatic fronts.

According to officials, detailed discussions took place during the informal session preceding the ceasefire signing, where both leaders expressed satisfaction over the Gaza ceasefire and emphasized the need to consolidate peace efforts.

Meeting with world leaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sharm el-Sheikh. During the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire in Gaza.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also joined the meeting and took part in the discussions.

The PM also held separate meetings with King Abdullah II of Jordan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

In addition, the premier met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Indonesian President Prabodh Sobhi, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He also held meetings with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his engagements in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Furthermore, Shehbaz also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The meetings discussed measures for peace and security in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif in historic photo with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

A memorable image emerged following the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, showing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif standing between the president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia.

The photograph, widely circulated on international media, symbolized Pakistan’s growing diplomatic influence and its role in promoting peace beyond its immediate neighbourhood.

During an informal meeting with both leaders, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated them on achieving the historic peace accord and discussed regional and global issues, including the Gaza peace agreement.

Earlier, the prime minister reached Egypt to participate in the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Agreement on the special invitation of US President Donald Trump and Egyptian president. The event marks a major diplomatic step toward ending the months-long conflict in Gaza.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

The delegation will represent Pakistan at the Gaza Peace Summit, which aims to solidify a permanent ceasefire and initiate reconstruction efforts in the war-torn region.

The Gaza Summit, being held in Egypt today, is co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and the Egyptian President. Heads of over twenty nations, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, German Chancellor, French President, and British Prime Minister Caruso, have arrived in Cairo for the signing ceremony.