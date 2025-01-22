PM Shehbaz meets Hurriyet Leaders at Bhimber Daanish School inauguration
BHIMBER, JAN 22 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets with Hurriyet Leaders on the occasion of founding ceremony of Daanish School, Bhimber on 22 January 2025.
