Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Main Menu

PM Shehbaz meets Hurriyet Leaders at Bhimber Daanish School inauguration

| January 22, 2025
PM Shehbaz meets Hurriyet Leaders at Bhimber Daanish School inauguration

BHIMBER, JAN 22 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets with Hurriyet Leaders on the occasion of founding ceremony of Daanish School, Bhimber on 22 January 2025.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Engagement with Afghanistan must to help millions in distress: UNAMA

Engagement with Afghanistan must to help millions in distress: UNAMA

ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 /DNA/ – Disengagement is neither an option nor helpful to Afghans. WeRead More

PM Shehbaz meets Hurriyet Leaders at Bhimber Daanish School inauguration

PM Shehbaz meets Hurriyet Leaders at Bhimber Daanish School inauguration

BHIMBER, JAN 22 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets with Hurriyet Leaders onRead More

Comments are Closed