PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone for Kashmir Chowk underpass

Underpass to be completed in record one month at a cost of Rs. 1.4 billion; project expected to significantly improve traffic flow between Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, OCT 6: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today laid the foundation stone for the Kashmir Chowk Underpass, a major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving mobility and further strengthening Islamabad’s road network.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information, Atta Tarar, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, State Minister for Interior, Talat Chaudhry and Federal Secretary Interior Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Chairman CDA Sohail Ashraf and IG Islamabad Sohail Chaudhry and other senior officials.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif in the presence of Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on the Kashmir Chowk underpass project, informing that the project has been finalized at a cost of Rs. 1.4 billion, reduced from the initial estimated cost of Rs. 1.6 billion through cost optimization.

The Kashmir Chowk junction presently handles approximately 107,000 vehicles, resulting in frequent traffic congestion, delays and traffic conflicts, particularly during VIP movements and peak hours. The Key Features of the Project are that the Kashmir Chowk Underpass has been designed to ensure smoother and uninterrupted movement of traffic. Major components of the project include:

Construction of dedicated underpasses to facilitate traffic coming from Serena towards the relevant destinations and traffic approaching from Faizabad towards Murree. Construction of four new slip roads to improve traffic distribution and connectivity. Addition of approximately five acres of land to accommodate the expanded road infrastructure and associated facilities. Integration of the project with planned expansion of expressway lanes to enhance connectivity between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Once fully integrated with the upcoming road network improvements, the project is expected to reduce travel time between Islamabad and Rawalpindi to approximately 16–18 minutes. The project is being executed on an accelerated basis and is targeted for completion within a record period of one month, reflecting the government’s commitment to timely delivery of public infrastructure projects.

VISION FOR A MODERN AND WORLD-CLASS ISLAMABAD

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi said that the Kashmir Chowk Underpass is part of a broader vision to transform Islamabad into a modern, efficient and world-class capital. He said that the government is undertaking a series of initiatives to improve the city’s infrastructure, environment, public services and overall urban management, particularly in preparation for major international engagements, including the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference. The Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that several major initiatives are being pursued, including:

Making Islamabad a plastic-free and fully cashless city by December 31, 2026.

Completing the digitalization of all land records in Islamabad by December 31. Upgrading F-9 Park to international standards, with the vision of developing it on the lines of London’s Hyde Park.

Development of another major park of a similar scale.

Construction of a 450-acre Safari Park, which, according to the announced vision, will be the largest of its kind in Asia. He said these initiatives are aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens while enhancing Islamabad’s image as a modern and internationally competitive capital.

PRIME MINISTER HIGHLIGHTS LINK BETWEEN INFRASTRUCTURE AND ECONOMIC GROWTH

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Chairman CDA and the CDA team for taking up the Kashmir Chowk Underpass on an accelerated basis and committing to its completion within a record one-month timeframe.

The Prime Minister said that naming the project “Kashmir Chowk” carries a message of hope, solidarity and continued commitment to the people of Kashmir, expressing the hope that Srinagar would one day attain its rightful freedom.

The Prime Minister emphasized that modern infrastructure is not merely about roads and bridges but is directly linked to economic growth and national productivity. He said efficient road networks save precious time for students, workers, entrepreneurs, professionals and businesses, thereby contributing to economic activity and improving the overall quality of life.

He stressed that better connectivity between Islamabad and Rawalpindi would facilitate commuters, reduce fuel consumption and traffic-related losses, and support commercial and economic activity in the twin cities.

The Prime Minister said the completion of major development projects within stipulated timelines would demonstrate the government’s commitment to delivering tangible improvements in the lives of citizens and moving Pakistan towards sustained economic prosperity and development.