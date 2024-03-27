PM Shehbaz, law minister to meet CJP

SC holds full court meeting on judges’ letter

Special Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to discuss situation arising out of the letter written by the Islamabad High Court judges to the Supreme Judicial Council.

Law Minster Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General of Pakistan will also accompany the prime minister.

Earlier, A full court meeting of the Supreme Court judges was held in the federal capital to deliberate on a letter written by the six Islamabad High Court judges about the alleged interference of spy agencies in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa attended the huddle that lasted for over two hours in the federal capital.

The development took place after the bar associations and legal experts called for a probe into the letter.

The sources said that the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan met the CJP and discussed the matter.

After the meeting, AGP, while talking to journalists, said that the matter is serious and it should be probed.

Bar associations of Sindh, Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as senior lawyers condemned the alleged interference, urging the top judge to look into the matter.

The letter, written a day earlier on Tuesday, urged the council to convene a judicial convention over the alleged interference of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, in judicial affairs.

The IHC judges — who wrote the letter to the SJC — include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Fafat Imtiaz.