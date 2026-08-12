PM Shehbaz launches country’s first-ever National Youth Employment Policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday formally launched Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Employment Policy aimed at creating greater employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people.

Speaking at a ceremony marking International Youth Day, the premier announced a 35% quota for women in the labour force, along with a 10% annual quota for young startups, ensuring inclusivity and innovation in the workforce.

“Today is an era of AI, IT and technology driven, if the latest knowledge in these fields is not incorporated in their daily life, they cannot move ahead and compete with the developed nations,” the premier added.

He resolved that the government would commit all its available resources to provide such like opportunities to the youth to excel in different fields, after getting quality education at the world renowned institutions, with the government’s assistance.

The premier reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping the youth with modern technological and skill-based education, acknowledging the demands of a fast-paced, tech-driven era.

He emphasised the importance of equal educational opportunities for all, particularly talented and deserving students, in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He noted that without such opportunities, the sacrifices made during the creation of Pakistan would remain unfulfilled.

PM Shehbaz underlined the need to end disparity in getting quality education among the elite and the poor classes and referred to the objectives behind launching of Danish schools in Punjab during his tenure as “Khadim e Aala” of the province, adding that the network was being expanded to all parts of the country.

“Pakistan was created as country where equal opportunities in education, health and progress in different fields of life would be readily available on the basis of hard work,” he observed, adding unless equality is not maintained among all the citizens, their real destination will be far off.

He reiterated that all national resources would be utilised to provide facilities to the youth under the vision of Quaid.

The prime minister announced that Danish University was being established in Islamabad which would start its academic session next year. It would be tech-focused institute and its doors would be open to the deserving and talented students.

“The future is not something you wait for, the future is something you build, now go and build it,” the prime minister encouraged the youth with a famous quote.