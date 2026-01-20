PM Shehbaz lands in Switzerland to attend WEF 2026 in Davos

DAVOS, JAN 20: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Switzerland on Tuesday, where he will lead a high-level delegation to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) set to be held in Davos-Klosters from January 20 to 22, 2026.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Pakistani Ambassador to Switzerland Marghoob Butt and diplomatic staff received the prime minister upon his arrival.

In a statement on X issued after arriving in Davos, the prime minister said he would advance Pakistan’s engagement at the World Economic Forum with global trade and investment partners.

“Pakistan’s ongoing economic reform journey is unlocking profound opportunities, driven by a resilient and entrepreneurial workforce and significant potential across energy, agriculture, minerals, and emerging technologies,” he added.

“We are ready to harness this potential into mutually beneficial economic cooperation and long-term investment,” he added.

PM Shehbaz is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and other officials.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the prime minister is scheduled to hold multiple substantive engagements, including participation in the WEF’s Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) session titled “Restoring a Spirit of Dialogue in a Divided World.”

“The prime minister will also host/chair a Pakistan-specific high-level business roundtable with different corporate leaders,” the FO said.

It added that PM Shehbaz will interact with several world leaders, including business executives, on the sidelines.

According to the statement, the premier will articulate Pakistan’s perspective on global and regional peace and development, while highlighting the government’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, trade, and investment.

“The WEF annual meeting brings together political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives. It deliberates on contemporary geopolitical, economic, social and environmental issues.”