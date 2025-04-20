PM Shehbaz kicks off anti-polio drive, vows complete eradication

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday formally launched a seven-day nationwide anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the campaign, PM Shehbaz said that the government, along with health authorities, was making tireless efforts to eliminate the virus once and for all.

“Today marks the beginning of another nationwide polio campaign. With Allah’s grace, we are vaccinating children not only here, but across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir,” he added.

He praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health, including Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, the Secretary, Coordinator, and frontline health workers for their dedication.

“I urge all parents to fully cooperate with field teams to ensure every child is vaccinated,” he added.

Acknowledging challenges in some security-sensitive areas, he said that robust measures have been taken to ensure the safety of teams and smooth implementation of the drive.

“We must mobilise communities in every neighborhood and street to support this national cause,” he emphasised.

The premier also extended heartfelt thanks to international partners such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), Bill Gates, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

“With your cooperation and our collective resolve, I am confident we will achieve permanent relief from this dangerous disease,” he said.

‘No polio case reported since Feb 10’

PM Shehbaz was informed earlier this week that as a result of the dedicated nationwide anti-polio campaigns, not a single case of polio had been reported in the country since February 10.

Chairing the review meeting on polio eradication, the PM commended the efforts of relevant government institutions, international organisations, and partners to make Pakistan polio-free.

He emphasised that alongside the campaign, nationwide routine immunisation for protection against other dangerous diseases should also be fully ensured.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed that a total of 415,000 polio workers will participate in this nationwide campaign. The meeting was further informed that, as per the prime minister’s instructions, third-party validation of the campaign will be completed from April 28 to April 30.