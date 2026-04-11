PM Shehbaz, JD Vance meet as Islamabad Talks begin

ISLAMABAD, APR 11: /DNA/ – As the Islamabad Talks commenced today, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with JD Vance, Vice President of the United States of America.

The U.S. Vice President was assisted by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr. Jared Kushner.

The Prime Minister was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Sen. Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continue its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region.