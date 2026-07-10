PM Shehbaz, Iran President discuss regional peace, restraint

ISLAMABAD, JUL 10 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation today with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region and underscored the urgent need to restore regional peace and stability. He called on Iran and all other parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardize the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of upholding the commitments undertaken under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), describing it as an enduring framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.



Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to regional peace, the Prime Minister assured President Pezeshkian of Pakistan’s readiness to continue playing an honest and sincere role in facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and other senior Pakistani leaders for attending the funeral ceremony of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. He also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive support and sincere efforts for regional stability.

The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to expedite follow-up actions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse fields.

The Prime Minister conveyed his respectful regards and best wishes for His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest and regional peace.