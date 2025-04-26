PM Shehbaz, Iran President discuss regional peace, Bandar Abbas tragedy

ISLAMABAD, APR 26 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today.

The Prime Minister conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan to the Iranian President and the people of Iran on the loss of precious lives in the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee port at Bandar Abbas earlier today.

While expressing solidarity with those who lost their loved ones and praying for early recovery of the injured, the Prime Minister said Pakistan stood with the brotherly people of Iran at this difficult hour and would extend all possible assistance.

During the telephone call, the two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in the region. The Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s position on India’s provocative actions following the Pehelgam incident and said that Pakistan desired peace in the region and would welcome if Iran also wanted to play a role in this regard.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and said Pakistan had no linkage, either direct or indirect, with the Pehelgam attack. In fact, Pakistan had itself been one of the biggest victims of terrorism over the last two decades, in which it had lost thousands of lives and billions of dollars. He said that Pakistan was ready for a neutral investigation into the Pehelgam incident.

Referring to India’s decision on the Indus Water Treaty, the Prime Minister said the use of water as a weapon was unacceptable and Pakistan would defend its right at all costs.

On Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people and it would continue to support them in their just struggle for their right to self determination as enshrined in various UN resolutions.

The President of Iran thanked the Prime Minister for his message of solidarity on the Bandar Abbas tragedy and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region. He also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Tehran. The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to President Pezeshkian to visit Pakistan.