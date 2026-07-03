PM Shehbaz in Turkiye to discuss bilateral ties, regional security

ANKARA, JUL 3: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Friday on an official visit to Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aiming to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat received the prime minister upon his arrival at the airport. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Dr Yousaf Junaid, and officials from the Turkish foreign ministry were also present.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, are accompanying the premier during the visit.

According to a statement, PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan will hold comprehensive talks covering all aspects of Pakistan-Turkiye relations.

The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, while the two leaders will also exchange views on regional peace, security and other issues of mutual interest.

During his stay in Istanbul, the prime minister will address a business conference organised by Pakistan to showcase the country’s trade and investment opportunities in key sectors, including special economic zones (SEZs), energy, information technology and privatisation.

The event will bring together leading Turkish investors and business leaders, as well as senior government officials and other distinguished participants, with the aim of promoting greater economic engagement between the two countries.