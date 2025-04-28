Monday, April 28, 2025
Main Menu

PM Shehbaz honors Mubashir Hasan for Ramzan relief services

| April 28, 2025
PM Shehbaz honors Mubashir Hasan for Ramzan relief services

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded a shield to Mubashir Hasan, Principal Information Officer (PIO), in recognition of his outstanding services for the successful implementation of the Ramzan Relief Package 2025.

The ceremony, held today at the Prime Minister’s Office, acknowledged Mubashir Hasan’s dedicated efforts in ensuring the effective dissemination and execution of relief measures during the holy month of Ramzan.=DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

"A Moment in Time" - Masterpieces of a trio go on display at NAG

“A Moment in Time” – Masterpieces of a trio go on display at NAG

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – In a rare confluence of artistic brilliance, three of Pakistan’sRead More

Pakistan seeks Kazakh expertise in energy to meet growing demand

Pakistan seeks Kazakh expertise in energy to meet growing demand

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a productiveRead More

Comments are Closed