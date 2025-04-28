PM Shehbaz honors Mubashir Hasan for Ramzan relief services
ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded a shield to Mubashir Hasan, Principal Information Officer (PIO), in recognition of his outstanding services for the successful implementation of the Ramzan Relief Package 2025.
The ceremony, held today at the Prime Minister’s Office, acknowledged Mubashir Hasan’s dedicated efforts in ensuring the effective dissemination and execution of relief measures during the holy month of Ramzan.=DNA
« Int’l basketball training camp concludes (Previous News)
Related News
“A Moment in Time” – Masterpieces of a trio go on display at NAG
ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – In a rare confluence of artistic brilliance, three of Pakistan’sRead More
Pakistan seeks Kazakh expertise in energy to meet growing demand
ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a productiveRead More
Comments are Closed