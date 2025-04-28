PM Shehbaz honors Mubashir Hasan for Ramzan relief services

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded a shield to Mubashir Hasan, Principal Information Officer (PIO), in recognition of his outstanding services for the successful implementation of the Ramzan Relief Package 2025.

The ceremony, held today at the Prime Minister’s Office, acknowledged Mubashir Hasan’s dedicated efforts in ensuring the effective dissemination and execution of relief measures during the holy month of Ramzan.=DNA