PM Shehbaz holds telephone conversation with president of Iran

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, this evening.

During their warm and cordial conversation that lasted for around forty-five minutes, the two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation. The Prime Minister thanked President Pezeshkian and the Iranian leadership for having sent their high-powered delegation, led by Honorable Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for talks in Islamabad on 11-12 April, 2026.

The Prime Minister apprised the Iranian President about his own recent engagements with a number of world leaders, including the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye. He stated that these interactions were most helpful in building consensus in support of a sustained process of dialogue and diplomacy, aimed at bringing lasting peace to the war-ravaged region. The Prime Minister also thanked the Iranian leadership for their constructive conversations with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during the latter’s visit to Tehran this week.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan would remain fully committed to its honest and sincere efforts to advance regional peace and security. He also conveyed his respectful regards for the Supreme Leader, His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal for Pakistan’s strong commitment to the success of the peace efforts, while affirming that relations between Iran and Pakistan would continue to grow stronger in the days ahead.