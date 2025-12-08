PM Shehbaz hails Pakistan–UAE ties as ‘Excellent’ on UAE’s 54th Eid Al-Etihad Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 /DNA/ — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has praised the strong and enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, describing bilateral relations as having grown from “cordial to excellent” over the years.

Speaking at an event marking the 54th Eid Al-Etihad Day of the UAE, the Prime Minister said the relationship between the two brotherly nations is “poised to grow even further,” supported by shared values, mutual respect, and a deep history of cooperation.

The Prime Minister extended warm greetings to the leadership and people of the UAE on the national occasion, noting that the UAE has always stood by Pakistan in times of need. He highlighted the UAE’s consistent support during economic challenges, natural disasters, and regional crises, expressing profound gratitude on behalf of the Pakistani nation.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Salem Alzaabi, hosted a grand reception in the capital on Monday evening to celebrate the 54th Union Day of the UAE.

The event was graced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the Guest of Honour, alongside federal ministers, diplomats, senior officials, and notable figures from Pakistani society.

In his address Ambassador Alzaabi commemorated the historic unification of the Emirates in 1971 under the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He emphasized that this year’s theme, “United,” reflects the core values of unity, cohesion, and tolerance that have propelled the UAE’s remarkable development over five decades.

“This year’s celebrations coincide with the declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of the Community’ in the UAE, reaffirming our leadership’s belief in the vital role played by all citizens and residents,” the Ambassador stated. He highlighted the UAE’s strategic national visions, including “We the UAE 2031” and the “UAE Centennial 2071,” which guide the nation’s advancement in clean energy, knowledge-based growth, and future-ready sectors.

Turning to bilateral ties, Ambassador Alzaabi spoke of the deep-rooted and historic friendship between the UAE and Pakistan, built on mutual respect and a shared vision for regional peace and development. “As we gather here in Islamabad, we are reminded of the strong bonds that unite our two nations,” he said.

Looking forward, the Ambassador outlined a robust commitment to strengthening the partnership. “We see tremendous potential for collaboration in various sectors, including renewable energy, artificial intelligence, sustainability, economic diversification, and agricultural innovation,” he announced. He expressed confidence that such cooperation would create new opportunities for the youth of both nations and drive innovation beneficial to the wider region.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Alzaabi extended heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent warmth, hospitality, and support. “May the bond between the UAE and Pakistan continue to grow stronger for generations to come,” he said.

The reception served as a vibrant testament to the enduring diplomatic and people-to-people ties between the two brotherly nations, with attendees celebrating the UAE’s national day amidst a spirit of camaraderie and shared future aspirations.