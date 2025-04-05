PM Shehbaz hails coalition govt’s efforts for reducing power prices

ISLAMABAD, APR 5: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hailed the government’s efforts for reducing power prices. Sources divulged that the party leaders called on PM Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore. On this occasion, the premier held consultations with the party leaders over the country’s situation.

“It is the good omen that their allied government is being run with trust,” said the premier.

“The allied government is being worked by joining hands together for the sake of the country’s prosperity,” said PM Shehbaz.

The premier expressed optimism about the country’s economic situation, saying, “The country’s economy is getting back on track.”

“We will continue to take further measures to address the masses’ problems,” said the premier.