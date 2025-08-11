PM Shehbaz greets President Aliyev on historic Armenia peace deal

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan this evening. The Prime Minister offered his warm felicitations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the historic peace agreement that was recently concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During their warm and cordial telephone conversation, the Prime Minister lauded the visionary role of President Ilham Aliyev in bringing the three decades-old conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia to a peaceful and mutually beneficial end especially as it would usher in a new era of prosperity for the Caucuses. The Prime Minister particularly appreciated the role played by U.S. President Donald Trump in facilitating this historic deal that would now bring peace and prosperity to the region. The Prime Minister also mentioned the positive role of the President Trump in ending the recent Indo-Pak war and appreciated Preident Trump as peace maker across the globe.

President Aliyev expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s longstanding and consistent support to Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue. The Prime Minister responded that it has always been a matter of duty for the people of Pakistan to extend their support to their Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on this core issue and it was heartening to note that, under President Aliyev’s bold leadership and statesmanship, peace had finally been established in this region. While thanking the Prime Minister, President Aliyev said that peaceful development in the region would create new opportunities for enhanced connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

The two leaders also expressed their satisfaction on the positive trajectory of their bilateral cooperation. While recalling their recent interactions in Lachin and Khankendi, the Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan soon. Both leaders are also expected to meet in Tianjin on the margins of the upcoming SCO Summit.