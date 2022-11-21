PM Shehbaz greets Kazakh President on his election win

ISLAMABAD, NOV 21: /DNA/ – This evening, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm congratulations to Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on his reelection as President with overwhelming majority in the elections held on 20th November, 2022.

During their conversation, the Prime Minister reiterated that the President’s victory was a manifestation of the confidence that the people of Kazakhstan had exhibited in him on account of his visionary and astute leadership. He hoped that Kazakhstan will scale new heights of prosperity & development.

The Prime Minister further expressed his satisfaction on the mutual cooperation and cordial relations between both countries. The Prime Minister also reiterated his desire to work together with the Kazakhstan’s President on continued endeavors to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan to forge a strong economic partnership.