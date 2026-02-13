PM Shehbaz greets BNP chief on election victory

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Mr. Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on telephone earlier tonight, and conveyed heartiest felicitations to him, on behalf of the people as well as the Government of Pakistan, on his party’s historic and resounding victory in the general elections.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the general elections, that reflected the democratic ideals and values espoused by the Bangladeshi nation.

Recalling the historic, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Prime Minister affirmed his resolve to work together with the Bangladesh leadership to further strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest as well as for regional peace and progress, with full respect for each other’s sovereign equality.

During their warm and cordial conversation, both leaders fondly recalled Begum Khaleda Zia and paid tribute to her remarkable contributions to Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, and her key role in bringing the people of both countries closer.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to Mr. Tarique Rahman to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience. The invitation was reciprocated by Mr. Rahman. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days to work for the betterment of the two peoples.