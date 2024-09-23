PM Shehbaz felicitates Saudi Arabia on its 94th National Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended felicitation to the government and people of Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom celebrated its 94th National Day on Monday, marking the unification of the country by the late King Abdul Aziz in 1932.

In his message, the premier said, that under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom had emerged as a great country of the 21st century.

Calling Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 a role model for the world, PM Shehbaz said the Kingdom was playing a leading role in the developing world in business, technology, economy and other fields.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic relations based on religious and cultural values and both countries supported each other through tough times,” he said.

The prime minister added that the entire Pakistani nation was grateful for Saudi Arabia’s support in the recent stabilisation of Pakistan’s economy and expressed the hope that both countries would continue to enjoy cordial ties in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Saudi Embassy to mark the special occasion in the diplomatic enclave.

He was received by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Maliki on his arrival.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Ahmed Al-Maliki in Islamabad on September 23, 2024. — PID

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Ahmed Al-Maliki in Islamabad on September 23, 2024. — PID

The interior minister congratulated Ambassador Al-Maliki on Saudi Arabia’s National Day and expressed good wishes for the Saudi Royal Family and the people of Saudi Arabia.

He thanked the Saudi government and ambassador for their cooperation during difficult times, saying, “Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan, whether during floods, earthquakes, economic or other challenges. Their support has been unparalleled.”

Naqvi emphasised that every Muslim holds Saudi Arabia in special esteem. He said that Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan through thick and thin, and every Pakistani takes pride in our historic friendship.

Saudi Ambassador said that Saudi Arabia highly values its relations with Pakistan as “it is our brotherly country”.