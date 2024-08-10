PM Shehbaz fails to deliver: Fazlur Rehman
ISLAMABAD, AUG 10: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has voiced concerns over the current state of Pakistan’s political and economic situation.
During a recent address, he emphasized the need for maintaining stability in the country’s political system, warning against actions that could further harm it.
The JUI chief critiqued Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to revive the economy, stating that despite his promises, the desired economic uplift has not been achieved.
He noted that while Shehbaz Sharif attempted to secure support from China, the efforts were hindered by the lack of political stability and peace in Pakistan.
“China pointed out the instability and unrest in our country, which affected the success of these negotiations,” said Fazlur Rehman.
He urged the Prime Minister to acknowledge that the visit to China did not yield the expected results and stressed the importance of appearing strong and united during these challenging times to protect the nation.
In addition to economic concerns, Fazlur Rehman questioned the government’s decision to import large quantities of wheat despite having sufficient reserves in the country. He criticised the move, stating that it led to the unsold wheat of Pakistani farmers, causing unnecessary strain on the local agricultural sector.
