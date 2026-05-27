PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to services chiefs, political dignitaries

ISLAMABAD, MAY 27: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended Eid ul Adha greetings to Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and political dignitaries.

During telephone conversations, PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the professionalism of the armed forces and acknowledged their services and sacrifices for national security.



He said the nation takes pride in its brave soldiers and in the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Praying for the country’s security, progress and prosperity, the premier also paid tribute to the officers and personnel who are performing their duties in defence of the motherland even on Eid.

The services chiefs thanked the premier for his Eid greetings and good wishes and prayed for peace, prosperity and happiness for the Prime Minister and the entire nation on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

They also reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared at all times for the defence and security of the country.

The premier also held separate telephone conversations with senior government, constitutional and political figures and exchanged Eid greetings.

He telephoned President Asif Ali Zardari, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan and conveyed Eid greetings.

He also spoke to Abdul Aleem Khan of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Khalid Magsi of the Balochistan Awami Party and Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao of the Qaumi Watan Party and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

The PM prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Pakistan with peace, progress, prosperity and stability and grant the nation unity and harmony.

During the conversations, views were also exchanged on the overall political situation in the country, and emphasis was laid on the importance of effective coordination and cooperation between the federation and the provinces.

The premier said the federal government, in collaboration with all provinces and federating units, will continue to take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the people.