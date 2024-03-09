PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude for congratulatory message from Tajik President

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extends his heartfelt appreciation to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan for his warm congratulatory letter and telephone call on the occasion of his recent appointment. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his delight at receiving the kind gestures from his dear brother, President Rahmon.

“I am truly delighted to receive such sincere congratulations from President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan,” stated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “His thoughtful message and personal call demonstrate the strong and enduring bonds of friendship between our two nations.”

The Prime Minister looks forward to further strengthening the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan for the mutual benefit and prosperity of both nations.