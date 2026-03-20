PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Malaysian and Azerbaijani leaders

Leaders pray for unity within Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, MAR 20: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate telephone conversations with the PM of Malaysia and the President of Azerbaijan to extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and discuss regional issues.

In his call to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM Sharif conveyed warm Eid wishes to the Malaysian government and people. In response, Anwar Ibrahim reciprocated the greetings with equal sincerity.

Both leaders stressed the importance of reducing tensions in Iran and the Gulf region and agreed to continue joint efforts to promote peace.

They also expressed satisfaction over recent positive developments in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Separately, PM Sharif telephoned Ilham Aliyev to convey heartfelt Eid greetings to him and the Azerbaijani people. President Aliyev warmly reciprocated the wishes for the Pakistani nation. The leaders prayed for unity within the Muslim Ummah and exchanged views on escalating tensions in Iran and the Gulf.

PM Sharif strongly condemned attacks on Azerbaijan, expressing Pakistan’s full solidarity and support for the Azerbaijani people during this difficult time. Both leaders emphasized the need to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

They also expressed satisfaction with positive progress in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties further.