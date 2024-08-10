PM Shehbaz denounces Israeli attack on Gaza school, urges global action

ISLAMABAD, AUG 10: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on a school in Gaza, describing it as a grave act of aggression and brutality.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing, he denounced the assault on schoolchildren as an unprecedented act of violence, emphasizing that such barbarism is unparalleled in history.

The premier expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs. He also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, pledging to continue extending diplomatic and moral support to them at all international forums.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Shehbaz Sharif called on the international community, including the United Nations, to take decisive and practical steps to end Israeli aggression.

He urged that the Israeli leadership and security forces be held accountable for the genocide and war crimes against Palestinians, calling for the enforcement of the International Court of Justice’s decisions against Israel.

The attack, which occurred during Fajr prayer, targeted a school in the eastern Gaza area where approximately 250 homeless Palestinians had taken refuge.

According to international media reports, Israel fired three missiles at the school, resulting in the martyrdom of over 100 Palestinians and leaving many others injured.

PM Sharif condemned Israel’s actions, stating, “Israel has crossed all boundaries of its brutal acts, and the recent attack on schoolchildren is further proof of its open aggression. The Palestinian genocide must be stopped, and those responsible must be brought to justice.”

Pakistan, he affirmed, will continue to stand in solidarity with its Palestinian brothers and sisters, supporting their cause on every front.